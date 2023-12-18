RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not old, can still straighten some people out: Sharad Pawar
December 18, 2023  08:57
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said he has not grown old and still has the power to 'straighten some people out'.

Speaking at a bullock-cart race at Charkoli in Pune's Haveli tehsil on Sunday, Pawar said, "I have a complaint against you. All of you in your speeches keep stressing I am 83 years old, I am 84 years old. What have you seen? I have not become old. I have the power to straighten some people out. Don't you worry."

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP split on July 2 this year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Soon after Ajit Pawar had said his uncle was old and must make way for the next generation to take over reins of the party.

On Sunday, the bullock-cart race was organised here to mark the former Union agriculture minister's birthday, which was on December 12.

Sharad Pawar said the sport gives farmers satisfaction and confidence.

He claimed those in power have no affection for farmers and gave examples of decisions like ban of export of some of the agriculture produce, including onions.

Instead of helping farmers, the government creates hurdles, he alleged.  -- PTI
