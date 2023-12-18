Net direct tax collection swells 21 pc to Rs 13.70 lakh cr in FY24





The net direct tax collection of Rs 13,70,388 crore (as of December 17, 2023 ) includes corporation tax at Rs 6.95 lakh crore and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax at Rs 6.73 lakh crore.





The net direct tax collections have touched 75 per cent of budget estimates of direct tax mop-up in the current fiscal.





In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 lakh crore is expected to be collected in direct taxes which includes personal income tax and corporate tax.

Refunds of over Rs 2.25 lakh crore have also been issued in the FY 2023-24 till December 17, 2023.





"The provisional figures of direct tax collections for the financial year 2023-24 (as of 17.12.2023) show that net collections are at Rs 13,70,388 crore, compared to Rs. 11,35,754 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year (ie, FY 2022-23), representing an increase of 20.66 per cent," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement. -- PTI

