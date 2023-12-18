Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' a superhit: PM

Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' a superhit: PMDecember 18, 2023 15:23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' has become a superhit. Addressing an event in Varanasi, Modi said the vehicle has evoked tremendous response from the people and it has been assured that the country will become developed by 2047. Before his speech, the prime minister launched development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.
