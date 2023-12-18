RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' a superhit: PM
December 18, 2023  15:23
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' has become a superhit. Addressing an event in Varanasi, Modi said the vehicle has evoked tremendous response from the people and it has been assured that the country will become developed by 2047. Before his speech, the prime minister launched development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Hiring Season Is Looking Grey
The Hiring Season Is Looking Grey

In 2022-2023, 15.5 per cent of women were unemployed compared to 11.2 per cent in 2017-2018. For every one woman employed, 10 men got a job.

HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24
HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24

There is no near-term respite for the country's largest fast-moving consumer goods maker, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which is facing multiple challenges on the growth front. With demand showing no signs of improvement, especially in the...

Pak coach keeps faith in his talented bunch
Pak coach keeps faith in his talented bunch

Without bigger contributions from their senior players -- Masood and Babar Azam among them -- Pakistan may struggle to prevent the losing streak from stretching to 16 in Melbourne, for all of Hafeez's fighting words.

Noida: 22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies
Noida: 22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies

The incident occurred last Saturday when 22-year-old Divyanshi Sharma was chasing the tow truck on foot to get her car keys back from the driver, they said.

IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?

This is the first time in the IPL's 16-year history that a lady auctioneer will preside over proceedings at an IPL auction.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances