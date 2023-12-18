RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Masks mandatory for people above 60 in Karnataka
December 18, 2023  14:57
image
The Karnataka government on Monday asked those above 60-years of age, with comorbidities, and symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever to mandatorily wear face masks, in the wake detection of a case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in neighbouring Kerala. 

 Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters in Madikeri. 

 The situation is being continuously monitored, and there is no need for any restriction on movement and gathering of people as of now, he said, adding, the Government would come out with an advisory.

 "There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day-before-yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr (K) Ravi had met yesterday and there was discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken," Rao said. 

 "Those above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities like issues related to heart, kidney among others, and those with cough, phlegm and fever should mandatorily wear masks. We are communicating this to the public. Also we have asked our hospitals and health centres to be prepared. There should be more surveillance in border districts like -- Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagara -- which share border with Kerala," he added.

 The government would, based on the situation, decide what further measures need to be taken, he said. Along with stepping up surveillance at the border, instructions have been issued to increase testing and those with symptoms and suspicious cases are being asked to compulsorily undergo testing.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak coach keeps faith in his talented bunch
Pak coach keeps faith in his talented bunch

Without bigger contributions from their senior players -- Masood and Babar Azam among them -- Pakistan may struggle to prevent the losing streak from stretching to 16 in Melbourne, for all of Hafeez's fighting words.

Noida: 22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies
Noida: 22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies

The incident occurred last Saturday when 22-year-old Divyanshi Sharma was chasing the tow truck on foot to get her car keys back from the driver, they said.

IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?

This is the first time in the IPL's 16-year history that a lady auctioneer will preside over proceedings at an IPL auction.

Rinku vs Rajat: Who will get the coveted ODI cap?
Rinku vs Rajat: Who will get the coveted ODI cap?

Patidar or Rinku set for debut; India look to seal series

Parliament breach probe: Cops seek details of 'Bhagat Singh Fan Page'
Parliament breach probe: Cops seek details of 'Bhagat Singh Fan Page'

Police have also collected bank account details of all the accused to see if they received money from someone for executing the December 13 incident, police sources said on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances