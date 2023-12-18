RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man hit by minibus in Delhi, dragged on bonnet
December 18, 2023  12:36
image
A man was allegedly hit by a minibus and dragged on its bonnet for some distance in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Monday. Videos of the incident, which took place on Sunday night, went viral on social media.

 In one video, the man is seen on the bonnet of the moving vehicle and in another, he is seen getting down from it. 

 A PCR call was received around 11:30 pm on Sunday. The caller alleged that while going from the DND flyover towards Noida, the driver of a minibus hit him in Lajpat Nagar and dragged him on the bonnet of his vehicle for some distance. The caller was following the minibus and no one was injured in the incident, a senior police officer said. 

 When the caller was contacted later, he said he was in Uttar Pradesh and could not come to lodge a complaint. Efforts are being made to convince the man to come to Delhi and once he does, legal action will be taken accordingly, the officer said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Labuschagne says he is fit for 2nd Test
Labuschagne says he is fit for 2nd Test

'It's going to have take something pretty serious to have me miss a game.'

'I still have feelings for my ex-boyfriend'
'I still have feelings for my ex-boyfriend'

rediffGURU Mohit offers advice on how you can manage your emotions and improve your personality to be more confident and positive.

RIL's new energy business piques analysts' interest
RIL's new energy business piques analysts' interest

For the company's latest energy initiative to expand its green energy and storage portfolio, some analysts are beginning to suggest a closer look at some of its segments. In his address to shareholders in the company's FY22 annual...

Tanuja May Be Discharged Today
Tanuja May Be Discharged Today

The 80-year-old actor was admitted to the Criticare Hospital in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, after having difficulty in breathing.

IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?

This is the first time in the IPL's 16-year history that a lady auctioneer will preside over proceedings at an IPL auction.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances