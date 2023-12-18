Israeli military hits over 150 Gaza terror targets





The fighters of the 888 "Refaim" multi-dimensional unit - a combined special operations task force within the 99th Infantry Division - under the command of the IDF's 551st Infantry Brigade located in a house belonging to a person who was described as a senior member of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Jabalia area - northern Gaza.





Suitcases holding funds worth approximately 5 million Shekels (USD 1.35 million) and many weapons were found.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) struck more than 150 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours from the air, sea and land.