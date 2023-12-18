INDIA bloc PM candidate after 2024 polls: Mamata





"After elections, everybody will decide," the Trinamool Congress leader told reporters here in the national capital, a day ahead of the bloc's scheduled meeting.





Queried by reporters on what should be the role of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the general elections, Mamata Banerjee said she cannot speak about alliance partners.





"I cannot say anything about another political party," she noted.





However, she said she was ready for joint campaigning and she was willing to rally for any India bloc parties. -- ANI

