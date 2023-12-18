RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc PM candidate after 2024 polls: Mamata
December 18, 2023  19:07
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters in New Delhi/ANI on X
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Prime Minister candidate of the opposition alliance -- INDIA bloc will be decided after 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  

"After elections, everybody will decide," the Trinamool Congress leader told reporters here in the national capital, a day ahead of the bloc's scheduled meeting.  

Queried by reporters on what should be the role of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the general elections, Mamata Banerjee said she cannot speak about alliance partners.  

"I cannot say anything about another political party," she noted.  

However, she said she was ready for joint campaigning and she was willing to rally for any India bloc parties. -- ANI
