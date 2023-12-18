RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Illegal conversion: SC to hear on Dec 19 plea by accused against HC order
December 18, 2023  22:32
image
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a plea by Rajendra Bihari Lal, vice chancellor of Uttar Pradesh's Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Sciences and six others challenging the Allahabad high court order refusing to quash an FIR related to alleged religious conversion.             

Fearing arrest, the vice chancellor and others have knocked the doors of the apex court which has set up a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and KV Viswanathan to hear their plea against the December 11 order of the high court asking them to surrender by December 20.             

The case in which they have sought relief pertains to allegations of rape, illegal religious conversion and immoral trafficking. 

The FIR against them was lodged by a woman on November 4, 2023 in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh.              

"Since the petitioners are accused of heinous offence, we direct that they should surrender before the majesty of the Court on or before December 20, 2023 and apply for regular bail. The bail application of the accused petitioners shall be heard and decided by the court concerned thoroughly on merits as expeditiously as possible unaffected by any of the observations," the high court said in its December 11 order.              

The woman, a former contractual employee of the university, had accused them of sexual exploitation and religious conversion after offering her a job at the university. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mamata ready for tie-up with Cong, Left in Bengal, says INDIA PM after polls
Mamata ready for tie-up with Cong, Left in Bengal, says INDIA PM after polls

She expressed confidence that a three-way alliance is very much possible in West Bengal between her Trinamool Congress, Congress and the Left.

AIFF's grand plans to improve Indian football...
AIFF's grand plans to improve Indian football...

The All India Football Federation is exploring the possibility of selecting Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) for the Indian football team.

Icra revises FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.5%
Icra revises FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.5%

Domestic rating agency Icra on Monday revised its FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from 6.2 per cent earlier. However, the revised forecast is still much lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 7 per cent real Gross...

MP suspensions halve strength of INDIA bloc in RS, reduce by one-third in LS
MP suspensions halve strength of INDIA bloc in RS, reduce by one-third in LS

The INDIA bloc has 95 MPs in Rajya Sabha of which 45 were suspended on Monday.

Excise policy: ED issues fresh summons to Kejriwal for quizzing on Dec 21
Excise policy: ED issues fresh summons to Kejriwal for quizzing on Dec 21

He was first called by the federal agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances