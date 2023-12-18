RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF officer booked for raping, intimidating woman in Delhi
December 18, 2023  23:58
The Delhi police booked an Indian Air Force officer for allegedly raping and intimidating a 24-year-old woman, officials on Monday said.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began the investigation into the matter.                  

"On September 23, last year, I came in contact with a 38-year-old wing commander and started talking with her. Last year, On November 12, he forcefully sexually abused her in Delhi after making false promises of marriage," read the FIR, PTI has a copy of the FIR.                  

The complainant told the Parliament Street police station on December 1 that the accused told her that he likes her a lot and wants to get married to her.                  

"Despite repeatedly telling him, he continued to established a physical relationship with me. I protested as that everything is wrong and he must wait until we were married. He paid no heed and took me to his residence as well, where I meet his parents," read the FIR.                  

She also told the police that the accused had lied to her about his marital status and family.                  

"I got to know about the truth about the accused on November 6 when I saw some photographs of him with another woman and two children on social media. I tried to contact him and his parents, but I was blocked from everywhere and no one responded to my calls. I visited his house in Ambala on November 16 where he raped me again and threatened me with dire consequences," the complainant told the police. -- PTI
Murder of democracy, govt wants to bulldoze key bills: Oppn on MPs' suspension
