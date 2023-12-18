RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


He showed no remorse: Mom on Parl accused
December 18, 2023  12:54
Parliament security breach accused Sagar Sharma's mother Rani Sharma says, "I was allowed to talk to him for only two minutes. His facial expressions showed no remorse. Yes, he modified the shoes (used to carry smoke canisters inside the Parliament) at home, but I was unaware. He did not have four bank accounts, I was aware of only two."

Sagar Sharma, one of the two men who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters, maintained for some years a diary in which he often wrote "Inquilab Zindabad" on top of the page and at one stage talked about "dying for the nation".

"I have given my life to the nation. I have taken a step towards freedom. Now the turn will come to die for the nation. I have already rested a lot," he wrote in Hindi on June 13, 2015.

Sharma (28), a resident of Ramnagar in Lucknow, maintained the diary from 2015 to 2021, keeping it along with his books that included crime novels and a Hindi translation of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, the police officials said.

Family members of Sharma gave the diary to the local police who then handed it over to their Delhi counterparts investigating Wednesday's security breach in Parliament.
