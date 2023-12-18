RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Extremely heavy rains' batter TN, schools shut
December 18, 2023  08:39
Extremely heavy rainfall continued in the south districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Palayamkottai recorded 26 cm, and Kanyakumari recorded 17 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, flood-affected people in the Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp. A visual from the shelter home showed people lining up for ration.

In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and an extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted.

Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rainfall.

There were no reports of house damage; cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi.

Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity.

According to IMD predictions, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.

As per IMD predictions, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.  -- ANI
