ED case: Jacqueline moves HC, seeks to quash FIR
December 18, 2023  22:58
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has moved the Delhi high court seeking the quashing of ECIR (FIR) and supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.  

The plea stated that evidence filed by the Directorate of Enforcement would prove that the Petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's maliciously targeted attack. 

There is no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. 

Hence, she cannot be prosecuted for the offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.  

Jacqueline also stated that the ED acted in a partisan manner while arraigning the petitioner as an accused in the impugned complaint.  

The ED has given a clean chit to actress Nora Fatehi despite it being an admitted fact on record that her family member received a BMW car from Sukesh Chandrashekhar on her instructions. -- ANI
