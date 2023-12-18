RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi Riots cases: Amit Prasad resigns as Special Public Prosecutor
December 18, 2023  12:01
However, he will continue to appear as SPP in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Read the report here. 
Rising cost of funds may squeeze bank interest margins by 30 bps more

Banks are likely to see their net interest margins (NIM) - broadly the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits - shrink by another 30 basis points (bps) over the next few quarters. After hitting a peak of 3.3...

'Deranged man': Kerala CM lashes out at Governor Khan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for calling a group of protesting Students' Federation of India (SFI) members 'criminals' and said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central...

Done Your Review Of Your 2023 Finances?

Begin the year-end review by assessing whether your portfolios are on track to achieve your life goals.

Shah Rukh Khan Is A Lifelong Learner

From the pinnacle of Veer Zara's teary romance, the transition to Pathaan and Jawan must have entailed a lot of resetting, rewiring, and recalibration in the mind. But SRK has done it. And done it well, notes...

RBI's decision on connected lending may curb India Inc's powers

The decision by the Reserve Bank of India to introduce a unified regulatory framework on connected lending for all the regulated entities (RE) is expected to reduce the influence of business conglomerates in the Indian lending space,...

