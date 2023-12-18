Delhi govt asks DMRC for report on woman's death at metro station





The incident took place on Thursday at the Inderlok Metro Station in New Delhi.





The 35-year-old woman, Reena, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.





Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that the commissioner of the Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into the incident.





Talking to reporters outside the Delhi assembly, Gahlot said, "We have written to the MD, DMRC asking about the report and have asked them to submit it. We have also asked for details about their compensation policy. The DMRC should take steps to rehabilitate them (victim's family)".





Reena's husband died around seven years ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter. -- PTI

The Delhi government has written to the DMRC seeking a detailed report on the death of a woman after she was dragged along the platform as her sari got stuck in the door of a train, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.