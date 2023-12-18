RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court rejects NewsClick founder's plea for return of seized electronic devices
December 18, 2023  18:18
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha/File image
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha/File image
A Delhi court has dismissed an application moved by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda. 

Special judge Hardeep Kaur, who hears terror-related cases, dismissed the plea on December 16, saying the ground was not enough to allow the application at this stage. 

The Special Cell of Delhi police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. 

He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody. -- PTI
