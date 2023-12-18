RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong MLA's son arrested for abetting wife's suicide in MP's Chhindwara
December 18, 2023  20:29
image
The police on Monday arrested the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official said on Monday. 

Aditya Valmiki (35) was arrested under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with his wife Monika's death, said Parasia's sub-divisional officer of police Jitendra Singh said. 

According to the police, Aditya is the son of Sohanlal Valmiki, a Congress MLA from Parasia. Monika had hanged herself at the Valmiki residence on December 14, leaving behind a suicide note in which she accused Aditya of harassing her physically and mentally, the official said. 

Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, a case was registered against Aditya. 

He was arrested following a probe, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's biggest challenge is inclusive growth: Chandrasekaran
India's biggest challenge is inclusive growth: Chandrasekaran

All the global transitions are working in India's favour, giving it the potential to become a force in today's uncertain world, but one of the country's biggest challenges is inclusive growth, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on...

WTC rollercoaster: India's rise, Pakistan's woes continue
WTC rollercoaster: India's rise, Pakistan's woes continue

India claimed the top spot in the World Test Championship standings

Prior to INDIA meet, Mamata says PM candidate to be decided post-2024 polls
Prior to INDIA meet, Mamata says PM candidate to be decided post-2024 polls

She expressed confidence that a three-way alliance is very much possible in West Bengal between her Trinamool Congress, Congress and the Left.

Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars
Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars

Retail investors now own a bigger slice of smallcap companies than at the start of 2023-24 (FY24), underscoring their growing conviction about investing in this red-hot space. Data from Capitaline shows mutual funds' (MFs') average...

78 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
78 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances