BJP invites Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar faction of NCP to memorial at RSS headquarters
December 18, 2023  21:32
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday invited its ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP to accompany its legislators to the Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh in Nagpur to pay tribute to RSS founder Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar. 

The visit is scheduled for 8am on Tuesday. 

The Winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature is underway here and BJP MLAs and MLCs visit the memorial every year. 

The BJP legislature party's chief whip and Mumbai MLA Ashish Shelar invited legislators of the groups headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar through a letter. 

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP joined the Shinde government, which also includes the BJP, on July 2 this year. -- PTI
