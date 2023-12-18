After LS members, 45 Oppn MPs suspended in RS





Among those suspended were Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav.





The development occurred soon after 33 opposition members, including leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu and TMC's Sougata Ray, were suspended in Lok Sabha following similar scenes in the Lower House.





While 34 of the Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, 11 have been directed to stay away from the House pending an inquiry report on their conduct by the Committee of Privileges.





The members were suspended after the House adopted a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for suspension of 34 MPs for the remainder of the session and another one for referring cases of conduct of 11 other opposition MPs to the privileges committee.





The Committee has been asked to submit its report within three months and the 11 MPs will not be able to attend the proceedings of the House till then. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first named the suspended members and then put the motion to vote, which was adopted by voice vote. -- PTI

