Advani, Joshi may not attend Ram temple consecration
December 18, 2023  21:42
LK Advani (left) and Murli Manohar Joshi/File image
LK Advani (left) and Murli Manohar Joshi/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi who were at the forefront of the agitation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya are unlikely to attend next month's consecration ceremony due to their health and age, the temple trust said in Ayodhya on Monday. 

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters. 

Rai said preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The preparations would be completed by January 15 and the puja for 'praan pratistha' will start from January 16 and will continue till 22nd January, he added. 

Giving a detailed list of the invitees, Rai said Advani and Joshi might not attend the consecration ceremony due to health and age-related reasons. 

Advani is now 96 and Joshi will turn 90 next month. 

"Shankaracharyas of six darshanas (ancient schools) and around 150 saints and sages and will participate in the ceremony," Rai said. -- PTI
