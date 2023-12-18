800 train passengers stranded in TN floods





As flood water gushed out, onto the residential neighbourhoods and roads, houses were inundated and people were marooned.





At Seevalaperi in Tirunelveli, residents huddled on the terrace of a few two-storied houses. Similar was the scene at Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli. Over 100 houses at Nesavalar Colony in Nagercoil were inundated and they were evacuated by the authorities and sent to relief centres. Several residents said they have never seen such extremely heavy rainfall and flooding.

Approximately 800 train passengers stranded in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu due to flooding in the southern part of the state. Villages, towns, roads and highways in several regions of southern Tamil Nadu including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi just resemble rivers in spate.