5.8 magnitude quake hits Pakistan
December 18, 2023  22:17
image
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan on Monday, officials said. 

However, there was no report of any damage or casualty. 

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremor occurred at a depth of 133 km and its epicentre was Jammu and Kashmir in India. 

The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities. 

Pakistan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location in a seismically active zone. 

A tremor of 6.8 magnitude shook the country earlier this year. 

The deadliest quake was felt in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people. -- PTI
