31 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha





The fresh round of suspension comes after 13 Opposition MPs faced the action last week for demanding a statement by the Home Minister.

Lok Sabha suspends 31 opposition members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, from House for remainder of Winter Session. The MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of Winter Session after they protested in the chamber, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House on the massive security breach in Parliament last week.