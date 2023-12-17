Woman among 3 held with heroin in Punjab





Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said two brothers, allegedly involved in drug smuggling, were going towards Amritsar on a motorcycle.





They were intercepted by police on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Subhanpur village.





During the search, 300 grams of heroin was recovered from them, she said.





In Kapurthala, the police recovered 250 grams of heroin from a woman and arrested her.





The police said cases have been registered against the accused. -- PTI

Three people, including a woman, were arrested and 550 grams heroin was recovered from them in two separate incidents in Punjab, the police said on Sunday.