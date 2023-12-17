RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman among 3 held with heroin in Punjab
December 17, 2023  18:09
image
Three people, including a woman, were arrested and 550 grams heroin was recovered from them in two separate incidents in Punjab, the police said on Sunday. 

Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said two brothers, allegedly involved in drug smuggling, were going towards Amritsar on a motorcycle. 

They were intercepted by police on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Subhanpur village. 

During the search, 300 grams of heroin was recovered from them, she said. 

In Kapurthala, the police recovered 250 grams of heroin from a woman and arrested her. 

The police said cases have been registered against the accused. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Lost 3 ODIs here last time around...': KL Rahul's revenge
'Lost 3 ODIs here last time around...': KL Rahul's revenge

KL Rahul relieved to get first ODI win in South Africa

Under pressure, out of breath: Arshdeep's 5 wicket feat!
Under pressure, out of breath: Arshdeep's 5 wicket feat!

Was under pressure as I never took a wicket in any ODIs before: Arshdeep

9 people killed in blast at explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur
9 people killed in blast at explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur

The incident took place at the unit, located 40 km from Nagpur, causing severe damage to the building, an official at Kondhali police station said.

Tension in Nagpur as angry locals, kin of factory blast victims block road
Tension in Nagpur as angry locals, kin of factory blast victims block road

According to sources, the bodies of the victims were still inside the premises, where the blast took place at 9 am.

In Pictures - Arshdeep, Sudharsan star in India's big win!
In Pictures - Arshdeep, Sudharsan star in India's big win!

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan helped skittle South Africa out for 116 before Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 55 on debut as India romped to an eight-wicket victory.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances