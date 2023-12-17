RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised in Mumbai
December 17, 2023  21:02
image
Bollywood actor Tanuja was admitted in a hospital here on Sunday evening due to age related issues. 

A source said the 80-year-old actor is admitted in the ICU of a Juhu hospital. 

"She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," the source told PTI. 

Tanuja, a popular actor, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films. 

She is the daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. 

She is the sister of Nutan and the mother of popular star Kajol. 

Tanuja is known for her roles in films such as Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mere Jeevan Sathi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan
India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan

Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said India will still remain a lower middle country if the potential growth rate remains at 6 per cent annually without any rise in population by 2047 (Amrit Kaal) and will be reaching the end...

Odisha Masters: Sathish seals singles; Tanisha-Dhruv shine
Odisha Masters: Sathish seals singles; Tanisha-Dhruv shine

Sathish Kumar wins men's singles title, Tanisha-Dhruv claim mixed doubles crown at Odisha Masters

Tension in Bihar after missing temple staff's mutilated body found in village
Tension in Bihar after missing temple staff's mutilated body found in village

On the possible motive behind the murder, Prabhat said the temple was embroiled in a land dispute.

Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup

Bangladesh crushed UAE by 195 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

No need for concern about Covid sub-variant JN.1: Kerala health minister
No need for concern about Covid sub-variant JN.1: Kerala health minister

George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances