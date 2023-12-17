Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised in Mumbai





A source said the 80-year-old actor is admitted in the ICU of a Juhu hospital.





"She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," the source told PTI.





Tanuja, a popular actor, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films.





She is the daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth.





She is the sister of Nutan and the mother of popular star Kajol.





Tanuja is known for her roles in films such as Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mere Jeevan Sathi. -- PTI

