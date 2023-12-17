RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tiger found dead in farm well in Maharashtra's Nagpur district
December 17, 2023  22:05
Representational image
A tiger was found dead in a farm well in Narkhed forest range of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, forest officials said on Sunday. 

A release by deputy conservator of forests Bharat Singh Hada said that the carcass of the big cat was discovered in a well of a farm in Mouza Pipla Khurd area on Saturday evening. 

The forest department has registered a case under the Wildlife Act and further investigations are going on, it said. -- PTI
