Tension in Bihar after temple staff's body surfaces
December 17, 2023  19:07
Tension erupted in Gopalganj district of Bihar on Sunday after the body of a local temple staff, who went missing a week ago, was found in a mutilated condition on the outskirts of a village, the police said. 

The deceased, Manoj Kumar Sah, was last seen venturing out of the temple in Manjha village in Danapur area on Monday and his body was found on Saturday, Gopalganj superintendent of police Swarn Prabhat said. 

"A rumour is being spread that he was the priest of the temple. He was a caretaker who used to sleep inside the temple premises. Locals say they had last seen him locking the temple's gate on Monday night and going out. Further details will be known after an investigation," Prabhat said. 

Asked about reports of bullet injuries found on the body, eyes missing and cuts on private parts, the SP said, "We must await the post-mortem report before addressing these queries." 

On the possible motive behind the murder, Prabhat said the temple was embroiled in a land dispute. 

The case is being probed from all angles and the culprits will be brought to book at the earliest, he added. -- PTI
