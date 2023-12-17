Ravi Teja announces new film titled 'Mr Bachchan'





Directed by Harish Shankar, the tagline of the upcoming Telugu movie is "Naam Tho Suna Hoga (You must have heard the name)".





Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Mr Bachchan is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series. Ravi Teja shared the film announcement on his official X page.





"#MrBachchan Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab @harish2you @peoplemediafcy @TSeries," the actor wrote.





The makers also released the first look of the film in which Ravi Teja can be seen riding a scooter with shades on and a haircut resembling Bachchan from his 1970s films. -- PTI

Actor Ravi Teja on Sunday announced that his next film is titledafter his favourite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.