Puri visiting Kuwait as PM's special envoy to condole demise of Emir: MEA
December 17, 2023  13:39
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is travelling to Kuwait on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy to pay condolences on the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, ministry of external affairs said. 

Puri will also deliver personal letters of condolences from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of Kuwait, the ministry said. Kuwaiti state TV on Saturday announced that Emir Jaber Al-Sabah has died at the age of 86. 

New Delhi has declared "state mourning" on December 17 as a mark of respect for the departed leader. 

"The government and people of India express their deepest condolences on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait on December 16," the MEA said. -- PTI
