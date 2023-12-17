Puri visiting Kuwait as PM's special envoy to condole demise of Emir: MEA





Puri will also deliver personal letters of condolences from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of Kuwait, the ministry said. Kuwaiti state TV on Saturday announced that Emir Jaber Al-Sabah has died at the age of 86.





New Delhi has declared "state mourning" on December 17 as a mark of respect for the departed leader.





"The government and people of India express their deepest condolences on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait on December 16," the MEA said. -- PTI

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is travelling to Kuwait on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy to pay condolences on the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, ministry of external affairs said.