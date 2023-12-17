RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
President Murmu to visit Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan from Dec 18 to 23
December 17, 2023  19:39
image
President Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan from December 18 to 23 to attend different programmes, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said on Sunday. 

On December 18, the President will attend the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal and later arrive at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana's Secunderabad, the statement said. 

On December 19, Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School Society. 

She will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion of the ministry of textiles at Pochampally in Telangana on December 20. 

She will also interact with weavers on the occasion. On the same day, she will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad. 

On December 21, President Murmu will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam. 

She will host an At Home reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for dignitaries, including leading citizens of the state and academics, etc. on December 22. 

"On December 23, the President will witness the live firing exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan," the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan
India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan

Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said India will still remain a lower middle country if the potential growth rate remains at 6 per cent annually without any rise in population by 2047 (Amrit Kaal) and will be reaching the end...

Odisha Masters: Sathish seals singles; Tanisha-Dhruv shine
Odisha Masters: Sathish seals singles; Tanisha-Dhruv shine

Sathish Kumar wins men's singles title, Tanisha-Dhruv claim mixed doubles crown at Odisha Masters

Tension in Bihar after missing temple staff's mutilated body found in village
Tension in Bihar after missing temple staff's mutilated body found in village

On the possible motive behind the murder, Prabhat said the temple was embroiled in a land dispute.

Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup

Bangladesh crushed UAE by 195 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

No need for concern about Covid sub-variant JN.1: Kerala health minister
No need for concern about Covid sub-variant JN.1: Kerala health minister

George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances