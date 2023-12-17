Police stop Youth Cong workers' march to Punjab CM Mann's house





Several Youth Congress leaders were also detained, the police officials said.





The police had placed barricades near Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh to prevent the protesters from moving towards Mann's residence.





When the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades, the police used a water cannon to disperse them.





Before the protest march, the Youth Congress staged a dharna and raised slogans against the AAP government.





In a series of posts on X, Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra alleged law and order in the state has "collapsed" under the AAP government.





"We stand united against the tide of deteriorating law and order in Punjab. The @AAPPunjab government's incapability is evident, but the @IYCPunjab is resolute in our commitment to fight for a safer and better Punjab," he said. -- PTI

The police on Sunday used water cannon to disperse Youth Congress workers who tried to force their way through barricades while marching towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh to protest alleged deterioration of law and order.