PIL in Rajasthan HC challenges swearing-in of deputy CMs

PIL in Rajasthan HC challenges swearing-in of deputy CMsDecember 17, 2023 10:00
A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Rajasthan high court on Saturday challenging the 'swearing-in' of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers, claiming that the Constitution does not recognise this post.
Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, has also sought cancellation of the appointments.
'Deputy chief minister post is unconstitutional and there is no such post mentioned in the Constitution of India,' he said.
On Friday, while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as chief minister, Diya Kumari and Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the party. -- PTI
IMAGE: BJP leader Diya Kumari takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan during the swearing-in ceremony, in Jaipur on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo
