Parts of Tamil Nadu to witness rainfall over next seven days
December 17, 2023  15:54
A water-logged road in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli after heavy rain/ANI on X
Several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall over the next seven days, the India meteorological department said on Sunday.  

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation that was over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast now lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.  

Due to this meteorological condition, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.  

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur today at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.  

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.  

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have already been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday.  

On Monday, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. 

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.  

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu. -- ANI 
