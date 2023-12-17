RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parl breach serious issue, avoid bickering on it: PM
December 17, 2023  12:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue amid Opposition's protests over it in Parliament. 

In an interview to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives. 

The newspaper said he described the breach as painful and a matter of concern. 

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said. 

The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated, the prime minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness. 

Two persons jumped from visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with opposition parties, demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Some members have also sought Shah's resignation. -- PTI
