RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oil trapped inside Chennai's creek, nil egress: ICG
December 17, 2023  20:24
A view of the oil spillage at Kadalum in Chennai./ANI
A view of the oil spillage at Kadalum in Chennai./ANI
In the matter of oil spillage, the Coast Guard on Sunday said the oil spill is trapped inside the Ennore creek area here and there is 'nil' egress. 

Coast Guard ships and helicopters immediately responded to the spill on December 10, and it was appropriately 'neutralised,' a defence release said. 

Oil spills mixed with floodwaters were observed in Ernavur, in north Chennai, which made its way till Ennore creek and Buckingham canal. 

"Traces of oil were also seen in the coastal waters close to Kosathalaiyar river mouth on December 10." 

The oil spill spread to about 20 square km, which was 'light sheen to dark brown' in colour and was estimated to be approximately 10 tonne as per the standard method of spill quantity calculation. 

"No oil spill was found extending into the sea thereafter as the flood water outflow into the sea through Kosathalaiyar river was less and the oil got trapped inside the creek area which is being responded by the contractors," the press release said. 

"ICG ships and helicopters have been continuously monitoring the situation, and it is confirmed that there is nil egress of oil slick into the coastal area." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan
India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan

Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said India will still remain a lower middle country if the potential growth rate remains at 6 per cent annually without any rise in population by 2047 (Amrit Kaal) and will be reaching the end...

Odisha Masters: Sathish seals singles; Tanisha-Dhruv shine
Odisha Masters: Sathish seals singles; Tanisha-Dhruv shine

Sathish Kumar wins men's singles title, Tanisha-Dhruv claim mixed doubles crown at Odisha Masters

Tension in Bihar after missing temple staff's mutilated body found in village
Tension in Bihar after missing temple staff's mutilated body found in village

On the possible motive behind the murder, Prabhat said the temple was embroiled in a land dispute.

Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup

Bangladesh crushed UAE by 195 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

No need for concern about Covid sub-variant JN.1: Kerala health minister
No need for concern about Covid sub-variant JN.1: Kerala health minister

George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances