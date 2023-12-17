RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No need to worry on Covid sub-variant JN.1: Kerala
December 17, 2023  17:43
Kerala health minister Veena George/File image
Kerala health minister Veena George on Sunday said the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 that has been detected in the state was not a cause for concern. 

The new case was detected as part of an ongoing routine surveillance activity of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, a senior official from the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Saturday. 

Speaking to the media about the new variant, George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport. 

"There is no need for any concern. It's a sub-variant. It was just found here. Months ago, this variant was detected in a few Indians who were screened at the Singapore Airport. It's just that Kerala has identified the variant here through genome sequencing. There is no need to worry. The situation is being closely monitored," she said. 

The minister, however, asked people to remain cautious and said those with comorbidities should be careful. 

She added that the new variant exists in other parts of the country too and there was no need for any worry in Kerala due to its robust health system. -- PTI
