Modi's cavalcade makes way for ambulance in Varanasi

Modi's cavalcade makes way for ambulance in VaranasiDecember 17, 2023 17:09
PM Narendra Modi's convoy makes way for an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi/ANI on X
The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave way to an ambulance in Varanasi.
A video showed the ambulance overtaking the cavalcade as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.
The prime minister is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various development project. -- PTI