Modi's cavalcade makes way for ambulance in Varanasi
December 17, 2023  17:09
PM Narendra Modi's convoy makes way for an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi/ANI on X
The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave way to an ambulance in Varanasi. 

A video showed the ambulance overtaking the cavalcade as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister. 

The prime minister is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various development project. -- PTI
