Modi reaches Varanasi today for 2-day visit on Sunday, will launch projects





Modi, who will reach here on Sunday afternoon, will be welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after which he will spend about 25 hours in Varanasi, an official statement said in Varanasi.





On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at the Namo Ghat.





At this event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.





The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who will visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, it said.





The first batch of Tamil delegation comprising a group of students from various parts of Tamil Nadu named 'Ganga' reached Varanasi on Sunday. The group visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.





During their stay, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving on a two-day visit in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 37 projects valued worth over Rs 19,000 crore for the development of the Varanasi and the Purvanchal region.