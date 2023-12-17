RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport
December 17, 2023  11:46
PM Narendra Modi inagurates new terminal building of Surat airport
PM Narendra Modi inagurates new terminal building of Surat airport/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat airport in Gujarat. 

The new integrated terminal building at the airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours. 

It has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers, as per an official statement. 

As the gateway to the Surat city, the terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in the interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors, it said. -- PTI
