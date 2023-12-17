Marathas will chart next move on Dec 23: Jarange





Speaking to reporters during a meeting at Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, Jarange said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is scheduled to make a statement in the assembly, whose winter session is underway in Nagpur, on December 18.





The activist claimed that state minister Uday Samant phoned him in the morning to assure that the chief minister and the deputy CMs were committed to granting reservation.





The government had sought "one month to pass the act", but if it fails to comply, he said the next strategy will be decided on December 23 at Beed.





Jarange announced that the agitation would continue if the government failed to fulfil the demand for reservation and urged it to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas for their inclusion in the Other Backward Classes category and pass the act accordingly. -- PTI

