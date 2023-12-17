RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Marathas will chart next move on Dec 23: Jarange
December 17, 2023  16:32
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said if the state government fails to fulfil the reservation demands, the community will chart its next course of action at a meeting in Beed on December 23. 

Speaking to reporters during a meeting at Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, Jarange said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is scheduled to make a statement in the assembly, whose winter session is underway in Nagpur, on December 18. 

The activist claimed that state minister Uday Samant phoned him in the morning to assure that the chief minister and the deputy CMs were committed to granting reservation. 

The government had sought "one month to pass the act", but if it fails to comply, he said the next strategy will be decided on December 23 at Beed. 

Jarange announced that the agitation would continue if the government failed to fulfil the demand for reservation and urged it to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas for their inclusion in the Other Backward Classes  category and pass the act accordingly. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Working on target to become $5-10 trillion economy: Modi
Working on target to become $5-10 trillion economy: Modi

The government has also set targets for the next 25 years. We are working on the target of becoming a $5-10 trillion economy as well as taking exports to a record high, he said.

KS Bharat to replace Ishan Kishan in SA Tests
KS Bharat to replace Ishan Kishan in SA Tests

KS Bharat has been named as his replacement.

1st ODI PIX: Avesh, Arshdeep's bowling masterclass!
1st ODI PIX: Avesh, Arshdeep's bowling masterclass!

IMAGES from the first ODI between South Africa and India played at The Wanderers, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.

CRPF officer killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh; 4 suspects detained
CRPF officer killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh; 4 suspects detained

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a police official said.

3 'hybrid' terrorists behind attack on J-K cop arrested
3 'hybrid' terrorists behind attack on J-K cop arrested

The DGP said the conspiracy was hatched by one Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan who got in touch with a local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla to carry out the attack.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances