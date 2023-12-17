Mamata in Delhi; to meet PM, attend INDIA bloc meeting





Before leaving Kolkata, she told reporters at the airport there that she will meet the prime minister to seek the release of central funds due to West Bengal.





"They (the Centre) have stopped our funds and are not willing to release our dues. Bengal is the only state whose funds have been withheld," the chief minister said.





"We will raise our voice against this and we are raising our voice against this. This will be a part (of the meeting with the PM). This is why I am going to Delhi," she said.





She also expressed concern over the December 13 Parliament security breach and said it was a "serious matter".





In the national capital, Banerjee will hold a meeting with Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday, and on Tuesday, she will participate in the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. -- PTI

