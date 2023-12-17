RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata in Delhi; to meet PM, attend INDIA bloc meeting
December 17, 2023  20:52
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit, during which she is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her party's MPs and attend a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc. 

Before leaving Kolkata, she told reporters at the airport there that she will meet the prime minister to seek the release of central funds due to West Bengal. 

"They (the Centre) have stopped our funds and are not willing to release our dues. Bengal is the only state whose funds have been withheld," the chief minister said. 

"We will raise our voice against this and we are raising our voice against this. This will be a part (of the meeting with the PM). This is why I am going to Delhi," she said. 

She also expressed concern over the December 13 Parliament security breach and said it was a "serious matter". 

In the national capital, Banerjee will hold a meeting with Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday, and on Tuesday, she will participate in the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. -- PTI
