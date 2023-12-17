RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India logs 335 Covid cases; active tally rises to 1,701
December 17, 2023  15:24
File image
File image
India on Sunday logged 335 new COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 1,701, according to the Union health ministry. 

India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,04,816) and the death toll at 5,33,316, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,69,799. 

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. 

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. -- PTI
