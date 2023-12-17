RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF successfully testfires 'SAMAR' air defence missile system
December 17, 2023  14:24
In a major success for its in-house design and development efforts, the Indian Air Force has successfully testfired its SAMAR air defence missile system.  

The IAF has developed the Surface to Air Missile for Assured Retaliation air defence missile system by using its old Russian-origin air-to-air missile systems.  

"The Indian Air Force has carried out the successful firing trials of its in-house designed and developed SAMAR air defence missile system during exercise AstraShakti-2023 at Air Force Station Suryalanka held recently. The air defence system 'SAMAR' (surface-to-air missile for assured retaliation) has been developed by a unit under the IAF's Maintenance Command," the IAF officials said.  

The missile system participated for the first time in the exercise to test its surface-to-air weapon systems and carry out their operational field trials.  

The missile system successfully achieved firing trial objectives in different engagement scenarios, they said.  

The system can engage aerial threats with missiles operating at a speed range of 2 to 2.5 Mach. 

The SAMAR system consists of a twin-turret launch platform with the capability of launching two missiles in single and salvo mode, depending on the threat scenario, the IAF officials said. -- ANI 
