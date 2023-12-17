Ex-CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh assembly speaker post





Earlier in the day, senior BJP MLA Ramvichar Netam was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker by the governor ahead of the first session of the sixth assembly of Chhattisgarh scheduled to start from December 19.





Raman Singh, the 71-year-old legislator from Rajnandgaon seat, filed the nomination papers for the speaker's post in the assembly building premises, an assembly official said.Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Congress legislature party leader Charan Das Mahant, who was speaker in the outgoing Chhattisgarh assembly, and former CM Bhupesh Baghel were present on the occasion.Senior leaders from both the ruling and opposition sides submitted proposals supporting Singh's nomination, the official said.





After filing the nomination, Singh told reporters that his new responsibility will be to take everyone together in the Chhattisgarh. -- PTI

