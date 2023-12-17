RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh assembly speaker post
December 17, 2023  16:52
BJP MLA Raman Singh (third from left) submits the nomination papers for the post of Speaker in Raipur/ANI Photo
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of speaker of the newly-elected state legislative assembly, officials said.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP MLA Ramvichar Netam was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker by the governor ahead of the first session of the sixth assembly of Chhattisgarh scheduled to start from December 19.

Raman Singh, the 71-year-old legislator from Rajnandgaon seat, filed the nomination papers for the speaker's post in the assembly building premises, an assembly official said.Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Congress legislature party leader Charan Das Mahant, who was speaker in the outgoing Chhattisgarh assembly, and former CM Bhupesh Baghel were present on the occasion.Senior leaders from both the ruling and opposition sides submitted proposals supporting Singh's nomination, the official said.

After filing the nomination, Singh told reporters that his new responsibility will be to take everyone together in the Chhattisgarh. -- PTI  
