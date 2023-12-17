RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chinar Warriors rescue over 60 stranded tourists in J-K's Gulmarg
December 17, 2023  21:31
People push a car on a snow-covered road after fresh snowfall in Gulmarg/ANI Photo
As many as 61 tourists stuck at Gulmarg in northern Kashmir were rescued by the Chinar Warriors on Saturday.  

The tourists, including women and children, were stuck after incessant snow in the area on Saturday.  

According to a press release by the Indian Army, the dip in temperature due to snowfall left the tourists stranded. 

The Army jawans provided them with heating arrangements, sleeping bags and hot meals to alleviate the hardships.  

Gulmarg, in J&K, is a world-renowned tourist destination. 

The place turned into a winter wonderland after a fresh spell of snowfall on Saturday. 

According to reports, several roads were blocked in the area due to the snowfall, mounting the hardships of the residents.  

This, however, isn't the first time that the Chinar Warriors have helped residents of the valley. -- ANI
