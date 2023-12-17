RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bhujbal slams own govt for going soft on Jarange threats
December 17, 2023  22:23
Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chaggan Bhujbal
Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chaggan Bhujbal
Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chaggan Bhujbal on Sunday accused Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange of issuing open threats and also took on his own government in the state. 

Addressing a rally of the Other Backward Classes in Bhiwandi in Thane district, he said the state government was bending to accommodate Jarange, which was making him more aggressive. Jarange is issuing threats to him, Bhujbal alleged and showed clippings of newspapers to underline his claim. 

"However, when I speak on this issue, I am told to have patience," said Bhujbal, who is part of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party that joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. 

Bhujbal told the gathering they must give a befitting reply to those who have opposed OBCs. 

Jarange has said the Marathas must be given reservation in jobs and education by recognising them as Kunbis, which is part of the Other Backward Classes segment in the state. 

However, OBCs groups, led by leaders like Bhujbal, have opposed this move, saying Marathas must be given quota without affecting benefits of the OBCs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Heavy rain pounds southern Tamil Nadu; NDRF teams deployed
Heavy rain pounds southern Tamil Nadu; NDRF teams deployed

A Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said a cyclonic circulation is now seen over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, extending up to mid tropospheric levels.

'False and baseless': Sajjan Jindal denies rape charges
'False and baseless': Sajjan Jindal denies rape charges

A 30-year-old woman has accused industrialist Sajjan Jindal of raping her after promising to marry her, a charge denied on Sunday by the billionaire. The woman, whose social media profile describes her as an actor, claimed she met...

Erigaisi wins; Gukesh draws in Chennai GM Chess C'ship
Erigaisi wins; Gukesh draws in Chennai GM Chess C'ship

Erigaisi posts 1st win in Chennai GM chess championship

Who is India's BIGGEST wealth creator?
Who is India's BIGGEST wealth creator?

Reliance Industries Ltd was the biggest wealth creator during the five-year period from 2018 to 2023 while Adani Enterprises Ltd was the top all-round wealth creator, according to a study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The study,...

India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan
India will remain lower middle economy, if growth at 6%: Rajan

Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said India will still remain a lower middle country if the potential growth rate remains at 6 per cent annually without any rise in population by 2047 (Amrit Kaal) and will be reaching the end...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances