3 killed as car catches fire in Rajasthan





Two others sustained critical burn injuries in the accident that took place on Lohagal road late Saturday, they said.





Sohail Khan, Jai Sankhla, and Shakti Singh were killed while Krishna Murari and Umesh Kumar sustained injuries, the police said.





The group of friends was returning from Pushkar, the police said.





Some passersby broke the windows of the car and pulled out Murari and Kumar but the others could not be rescued, they said. -- PTI

Three men were burnt alive when their car caught fire after colliding with a divider in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, the police said on Sunday.