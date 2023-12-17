3 'hybrid' terrorists behind attack on J-K cop held: DGP





Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak was attacked on December 9 while he was returning home.





The DGP said the conspiracy was hatched by one Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan who got in touch with a local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla to carry out the attack.





"The hybrid terrorists who were involved in the attack have been arrested. This briefing is about the success that the J&K police has achieved in tracing the killers (attackers) of one of our policemen," Swain told reporters in Srinagar.





"Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak fortunately survived the attack. We hope and pray that he will be back hale and hearty. As far as the killers (are concerned), they had done their job. Six bullets were fired, three hit the cop and three did not," he added.





Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives, the police said. -- PTI

