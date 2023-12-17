RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 'hybrid' terrorists behind attack on J-K cop held: DGP
December 17, 2023  14:04
J-K police chief RR Swain
J-K police chief RR Swain
Three 'hybrid' terrorists involved in last week's attack on a policeman in Bemina area of Srinagar city have been arrested, director general of police Jammu and Kashmir RR Swain said on Sunday.

Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak was attacked on December 9 while he was returning home.

The DGP said the conspiracy was hatched by one Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan who got in touch with a local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla to carry out the attack.

"The hybrid terrorists who were involved in the attack have been arrested. This briefing is about the success that the J&K police has achieved in tracing the killers (attackers) of one of our policemen," Swain told reporters in Srinagar.

"Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak fortunately survived the attack. We hope and pray that he will be back hale and hearty. As far as the killers (are concerned), they had done their job. Six bullets were fired, three hit the cop and three did not," he added.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives, the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Australia's Lyon spins his way to 500 Test wickets
Australia's Lyon spins his way to 500 Test wickets

The 123-match veteran, affectionately nicknamed 'The GOAT'

9 people killed in blast at explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur
9 people killed in blast at explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur

The incident took place at the unit, located 40 km from Nagpur, causing severe damage to the building, an official at Kondhali police station said.

CWC meet on Dec 21 to discuss 2024 poll strategy, seat sharing may top agenda
CWC meet on Dec 21 to discuss 2024 poll strategy, seat sharing may top agenda

Seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda, they added.

BJP's Ramvichar Netam appointed pro tem speaker of Chhattisgarh assembly
BJP's Ramvichar Netam appointed pro tem speaker of Chhattisgarh assembly

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to 61-year-old Netam at a function held at the Raj Bhawan in Raipur.

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a police official said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances