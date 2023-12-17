RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


10 TN fishermen held in British overseas waters handed over to Coast Guard
December 17, 2023  12:09
Around 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested earlier this month from near the British Indian Ocean Territory in the Indian Ocean, and tried and fined 60,000 Pounds Sterling, were on Sunday handed over to the Indian Coast Guard. 

The fishermen had ventured into fishing areas in the deep sea, around 230 nautical miles near the BIOT -- an archipelago of 58 islands covering some 640,000 sq km of ocean, a defence statement said. 

The area is a British Overseas Territory, located approximately halfway between East Africa and Indonesia, and administered from London, the statement said. 

The fishermen were arrested on December 6, tried at BIOT and fined 60,000 Pounds Sterling, it said and added that information regarding the same was communicated to the Indian Ocean Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on December 14. 

The fishermen's boat has been seized as the fine was not paid and the 10 crew were released, it said. 

The fishermen have 30 days from December 12 till January 11, 2024 to pay the fine, the statement said. 

They were brought off Vizhinjam on BIOT patrol vessel 'Grampien Endurance' and were handed over at sea to Indian Coast Guard ships 'Arnavesh' and 'C 427', the statement said. -- PTI
