SIT to probe paper leak cases, task force to to control organised crime: Raj CM





At a press conference at the chief minister's office on Friday night, hours after his swearing-in, Sharma said that women's safety and eradication of crime and corruption will be the top priorities of his government.





He also said that a committee has been constituted to monitor the execution of the PM Gairb Kalyan Yojna and it will be ensured that no beneficiary is left out.





Sharma, a first-time MLA, was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leadership, 12 days after the party ousted the Congress in the assembly polls.





He is a BJP state general secretary and took charge on the day he turned 57.





"Our government will not tolerate crime against women at any cost. Women safety and eradication of corruption will be our top priorities," he said.





The party's election manifesto will be implemented and all those issues which were raised during the elections will be taken up, the chief minister said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said an anti-gangster task force will be formed to control organised crime in the state while a special investigation team will probe government exam paper leak cases.