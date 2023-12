Prez, PM pay homage to armed forces on 'Vijay Diwas'

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the heroes of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.





India's decisive win over Pakistan led to the birth of Bangladesh.

"The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory," Murmu said in a post on X.





The prime minister said, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory."





"Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit, he said.

Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate the victory, with Pakistan's military surrendering to Indian forces.